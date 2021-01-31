Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PIA steward goes missing in Canada

| January 31, 2021
ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 – A Pakistan International Airlines steward has gone missing in Canada, the airlines spokesperson has said. The steward was aboard flight PK-798.

The PIA said that it has initiated an inquiry into the incident. It has also informed the Canadian immigration authority.

In the past, several PIA crew have gone missing in different countries. The PIA had announced proceedings against them.

