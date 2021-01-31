PIA steward goes missing in Canada
ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 – A Pakistan International Airlines steward has gone missing in Canada, the airlines spokesperson has said. The steward was aboard flight PK-798.
The PIA said that it has initiated an inquiry into the incident. It has also informed the Canadian immigration authority.
In the past, several PIA crew have gone missing in different countries. The PIA had announced proceedings against them.
« Pakistan pick four uncapped players for South Africa T20Is (Previous News)
(Next News) OBL funded, supported Nawaz Sharif: ex-Pakistan envoy »
Related News
Bibliophile President Alvi shares best reads of 2020
ISLAMABAD, JAN 31 (DNA): President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday while sharing his best 10Read More
OBL funded, supported Nawaz Sharif: ex-Pakistan envoy
Former Pakistan ambassador to the US Abida Hussain has claimed that Osama Bin Laden hadRead More
Comments are Closed