PIA has provided business opportunities: Chairman

The role of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is of paramount importance, he said during a visit to the UK-Pakistan delegation in Islamabad

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PIA Arshad Malik has said that the generous policies of the Government of Pakistan along with infrastructure development have provided business opportunities to industrialists and traders, especially export opportunities and especially the development of industry and trade in Pakistan which has strengthened the national economy.

The role of UK Pakistan Business Council is commendable – On this occasion Khursheed Barlas, President of UK Pakistan Business Council Pakistan Chapter thanked PIA and said that PIA is an important asset of Pakistan which needs further development. The UK Pakistan Business Council is always present for.=DNA

