PIA aircraft grounded after hitting baggage tractor at Islamabad airport
ISLAMABAD : A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft was damaged after it hit a baggage tractor at New Islamabad International Airport.
A spokesperson for the national airline confirmed the accident and said the airline’s Airbus-320 has been grounded for essential repair.
The spokesperson said another flight was arranged to take passengers to Sharjah after the plane was grounded.
Earlier, an Airbus-320 of the Pakistan International Airlines was grounded after being hit by a conveyor belt vehicle at the Karachi International Airport. The airbus was grounded after it was hit by a conveyor belt vehicle and developed a fault in its engine no. 2.
The driver of the conveyor belt vehicle was suspended over his negligence.
