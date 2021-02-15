Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PIA aircraft grounded after hitting baggage tractor at Islamabad airport

| February 15, 2021
5e69ad735d4ca

ISLAMABAD : A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft was damaged after it hit a baggage tractor at New Islamabad International Airport.

A spokesperson for the national airline confirmed the accident and said the airline’s Airbus-320 has been grounded for essential repair.

Sources at the airport relayed the accident took place when the aircraft was preparing to depart for Sharjah, as a result of which the plane’s VHF antenna got damaged.

The spokesperson said another flight was arranged to take passengers to Sharjah after the plane was grounded.

Earlier, an Airbus-320 of the Pakistan International Airlines was grounded after being hit by a conveyor belt vehicle at the Karachi International Airport. The airbus was grounded after it was hit by a conveyor belt vehicle and developed a fault in its engine no. 2.

The driver of the conveyor belt vehicle was suspended over his negligence.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

5e69ad735d4ca

PIA aircraft grounded after hitting baggage tractor at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD : A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft was damaged after it hit a baggageRead More

Imran-Khan-1-1-1-1

PM Imran Khan thanks overseas Pakistanis after record rise in remittances

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked overseas Pakistanis after witnessing a record riseRead More

  • Development of backward areas Govt’s top priority: Punjab CM

  • Last day to submit nomination papers for Senate polls

  • Uzbekistan eyeing 1.7 million foreign tourists in 2021

  • Pak condemns killing of Turkish people

  • ‘Fired a little tear gas on govt employees to test it,’ Rashid makes light of action against employees in capital

  • NIMA organizes 9th International Maritime Conference

  • CJCSC witnesses Maritime Counter Terrorism demonstration

  • Govt provides assistance to 15 mln Covid-19 affected laborers: Sania

    • Comments are Closed