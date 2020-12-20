PDM did nothing except making hollow claims: Siraj ul Haq
KARACHI, Dec 20 (DNA): Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday
said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an 11-party opposition
alliance – has done nothing except making hollow claims.
Talking to media in Karachi on Sunday, Sirajul Haq while declaring
government and opposition alliance a failure said that they would
consider the opposition leaders serious if the Pakistan Peoples’ Party
(PPP) dissolved the assemblies, adding that the masses would take it as
hollow claims if they didn’t resign.
Announcing to launch an anti-government campaign from December 25 from
Punjab’s Gujranwala city, he said that the JI is heading towards its
goal, adding that his party doesn’t want any change to this system.
“The agenda of the PDM is not the system, but some individuals and the
transformation and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB),” he said.
The JI chief went on to say that the people across the country were
suffering from hunger and the country’s youth is employed. “All the
announcements and claims of the present government proved to be false,”
he said.
“The ruling has not implemented its manifesto during its during its 950
days in power,” Sirajul Haq said and added the PTI government has
defamed Pakistan in the name of Islamic state and could not put the
economy on track. DNA
