Federal capital records 212 fresh corona cases in last 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (DNA): COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the
federal capital as 212 new Corona cases were reported from the city
during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC)
said on Sunday.
According to an official of NCOC, as many as 205 cases were reported on
Saturday while 259 cases were reported on Friday. He said so far 36,117
cases were reported from the federal capital while 389 deaths were
reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He added 30,136
patients had been recovered completely.
Meanwhile, on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the
district administration of Islamabad had continued smart lockdown in
different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection
in the selected streets and other sectors.
They also started taking actions on violation of standard operating
procedures (SOPs) related with the corona while visiting marriage halls,
markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration
also sealed schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of
SOPs.
The inspection teams also issued notices to marriage halls besides
imposing fines on owners of different shops.
Commenting on the situation, an official of Ministry of National Health
Services said that several local level administrative decisions were
made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue
following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary
measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.
He said the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVID-19
that resulted reduction in corona cases in the country. He said a
strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global
information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a
scientific way.
He said the ministry had also asked the administrations of public and
private organization functioning in the ICT to strictly monitor the SOPs
to ensure protection of their employees from the COVID-19. DNA
