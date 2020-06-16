Parliamentary leaders appeal to people for adoption of health guidelines

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 16 / DNA / = Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Leaders in the National Assembly in Parliament House, today.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood, Pervaiz Khattak, Ch. Tariq Bashir Cheema, Asad Umar, Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan, Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Zaheer ud Din Babar, MNAs from Treasury and Opposition Khalid Hussain Magsi, Sardar Akthar Mengal, Syed Naveed Qamar, Rana Sannaullah, Rana Tanvir Hussian, Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Asad Mehmood.

The Parliamentary Leaders expressed their concern on the surge in number of corona virus patients which owe to the non-observance of precautionary measures and other Health SoPs. It was unanimously stressed that an apolitical appeal from Assembly should go to the people across the country to observe health guidelines in order to save themselves and their families from the deadly pandemic. They also expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of lives due to corona virus and prayed for speedy recovery of all those, tested positive.

While reviewing implementation status of decisions taken in previous meeting of the Parliamentary Leaders, satisfaction was expressed regarding conduct of proceedings of Assembly during Budget Session. They were apprised that the General debate on budget would be held for 40 hours out of which the Opposition would get 18 hours and 24 minutes whereas the Treasury would get 21 hours and 35 minutes according to their strength in the Assembly. It was further informed that as per tentative schedule of Budget Session, the General discussion will continue till 25th June, 2020 followed by its winding up on 26th June, 2020. The process of passage of Budget would conclude on 30th June, 2020 with consideration and passage of Finance Bill, 2020 and supplementary grants.