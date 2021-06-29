Parliament expressed faith in PM: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that the budget passed “with great ease”, adding that “such a huge development budget has never been passed in Pakistan’s history”.

He noted that nearly all government representatives were in attendance, while also observing that the PML-N’s numbers had been low.

“The parliament once more expressed its faith in the prime minister by a heavy majority,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry questioned the absence of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

“It appears that the power crisis within PML-N has worsened,” he said, adding: “The tussle between Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif is resulting in the loosening of the leadership’s grip over the party.”

The minister said that the budget “does not include any new taxes” and has an increase in salaries, besides loans for the youth.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a speech in the parliament when the NA session resumes tomorrow at 11:30am.