Palestinian tragedy at the heart of Middle East turmoil: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD, MAR 22 (DNA) — Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that being a matter of great anguish for Pakistani people and Muslims all over the world, the Palestinian tragedy was at the heart of the turmoil in the Middle East.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Dr. Riyad al-Maliki reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal support for the rights of the Palestinian people and their just struggle.

The meeting took place here on the sidelines of the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers. The prime minister stressed the importance of fulfilling the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian foreign minister underlined that the unresolved issues of the Muslim Ummah, such as Palestine and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, were among the root causes of instability in the respective regions.

He added that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were suffering grave atrocities and unabated repression for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.

Foreign Minister Maliki expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s unwavering support and principled position on Palestine. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Maliki also exchanged views on the excellent bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Palestine as well as the collaboration between the two sides at regional and international forums including the OIC. =DNA

