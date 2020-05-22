Palestine ambassador expresses grief over loss of lives in PIA plane crash

ISLAMABAD, MAY 22 (DNA) – Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Ahmed Ameen Rebai has expressed deepest condolences and sympathies for the people who lost their dearest ones when PIA plane crashed in Karachi which might have resulted in the loss of more than 100 precious lives of our brothers and sisters and many may be injured, It is indeed a great loss and we Palestinians are very much grieved over the loss of our brothers and sisters, may Allah bless their souls an eternal peace, and grant the injured ones speedy recovery.

the ambassador of Palestine said, our good wishes and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult time as we pray to Almighty Allah to bless them with the courage to bear such a great loss, I am really sorry for such a great loss, May Allah Subhanahu wa Taala protect our brothers and sisters and bless them with lot of goods.=DNA

