Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Tajikistan president Emomali Rahmon offers condolences

| May 22, 2020
9EA24BA5-878F-4362-84C2-4BC1F545E5CE_cx0_cy8_cw0_w408_r1_s

ISLAMABAD (DNA) President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the plane crash in Karachi.

 

In his letter to President Arif Alvi the Tajik President said,“We received with deeply sorrow and regrets the news on passenger aircraft crashes near the Karachi airport, which became the reason of death of the many citizens of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,

Expressing my and people of Tajikistan’s deepest condolences to the friendly people of Pakistan, I pray for the patience of the families and friends of the victims.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Untitled-4 wwww

Canadian High Commissioner for global efforts to respond Covid19 effectively   

ISLAMABAD, MAY 22 / DNA / =  – Wendy Gilmour, the High Commissioner of CanadaRead More

9EA24BA5-878F-4362-84C2-4BC1F545E5CE_cx0_cy8_cw0_w408_r1_s

Tajikistan president Emomali Rahmon offers condolences

ISLAMABAD (DNA) President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has expressed deep sorrow and grief over theRead More

  • UK to introduce ’14-day quarantine’ for international arrivals

  • Digital City Technopark opens in Andijan

  • Turkey sends 50 mechanical ventilation devices to Uzbekistan

  • Uzbekistan to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr on 24 May

  • Ayatollah Khamenei offers 7 guidelines to liberate Palestine

  • Meeting held to ensure Eid SOPs implementation

  • Family pardons Jamal Khashoggi’s killers

  • President Emomali Rahmon Inspects Temporary Hospitals Built for COVID-19 Patients

    • Comments are Closed