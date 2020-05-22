Tajikistan president Emomali Rahmon offers condolences

ISLAMABAD (DNA) President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the plane crash in Karachi.

In his letter to President Arif Alvi the Tajik President said,“We received with deeply sorrow and regrets the news on passenger aircraft crashes near the Karachi airport, which became the reason of death of the many citizens of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,

Expressing my and people of Tajikistan’s deepest condolences to the friendly people of Pakistan, I pray for the patience of the families and friends of the victims.