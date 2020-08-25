Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Palestine ambassador briefs PPP leaders about latest sitaution

| August 25, 2020
ISLAMABAD:  The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Pakistan Ahmed Jawad Rabi’i met at the embassy headquarters this afternoon, with a delegation consisting of three members of the Pakistani Parliament, including two members of the Senate, Senator Sherry Rahman, and Senator Raza Rabbani, Chairman of the Senate  Previously, a member of Parliament / Faisal Karim Kundi, former Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

The Ambassador presented them with a picture of the latest developments in Palestine, the repercussions of the deal of the century, the Israeli annexation plans for more of the occupied Palestinian territories, and the tripartite agreement between the UAE, Israel and the United States of America.

 They affirmed Pakistan’s historical position in support of the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. They also affirmed the steadfast position of the government and people of Pakistan not to recognize Israel, and asked the ambassador to convey their greetings to President Mahmoud Abbas.

