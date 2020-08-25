Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Shehbaz, Fazl meet, vow to forge joint front against govt

| August 25, 2020
ISLAMABAD : PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif vowed on Tuesday to unite all opposition parties to forge a joint front against the PTI-led coalition government.

Speaking to media after a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his Islamabad residence today, he said all parties conference (APC) of the opposition will also take place.

Sharif said opposition parties will sit together to iron out differences among them and move ahead with mutual consultations. He added opposition parties’ Rehbar Committee will also meet soon with a joint course of action to be devised in the next few days.

He said he had a cordial meeting with the JUI-F wherein it was decided to take the consultation process forward.

The JUI-F chief said both parties reached an agreement to take political parties outside Parliament into confidence and move towards a joint strategy. He underlined the need for unity among opposition parties and a joint course of action to launch an anti-government drive.

He said the all parties conference will work out a future strategy as there is a consensus over the anti-government drive.

