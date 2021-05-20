Pakistan’s envoy to Belarus calls on Chairman BREC

MINSK: Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus called on Mr. Yuri Shuleiko, Chairman of Brest Regional Executive Committee (Governor). Mr. Nasir Hamid, Minister (Trade & Investment) based in Moscow and Abdullah Amin, Deputy Head of Mission at Minsk Embassy were also in attendance. From Belarusian side, Chairman of Economic Committee Mikhail Samolazov, Chief Executive Officer of Brest Free Economic Zone Fiodar Kalanchuk and other senior officials also attended the interaction.

Appreciating the deep rooted bilateral ties between the two counties, the Ambassador highlighted Pakistan’s keen interest in further deepening the trade and investment ties. Briefing the Belarusian dignitary on recent steps undertaken for promotion of multifaceted relations, the Ambassador expressed his full satisfaction over the outcome of his three days tour of the Brest region during which he met over twenty leading businesspersons representing a diverse sectors of economic activities ranging from fish importers, dairy producers, textile importers and garments manufacturer/importers.

Expressing his satisfaction over the growing ties between the two countries, Chairman Shuleiko welcomed the Ambassador to Brest Region and showed his government’s readiness to assist the businesspersons from Pakistan in forging closer trade & investment ties particularly in Agriculture and Textile sectors, where Brest region has lot of scope. He also invited Pakistani investors to take advantage of the investment opportunities in the Brest Free Economic Zone.

The two sides agreed to pursue to common objective of finding ways and means to strengthen commercial ties between Pakistan and Belarus.