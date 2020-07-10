Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Hagia Sophia: Iconic Istanbul museum ‘could return to mosque’

| July 10, 2020
0

DNA

INSTANBUL: A Turkish court has annulled the museum status of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, a world-famous cultural site, enabling it to be converted into a mosque.

It is a controversial move, as 1,500-year-old Hagia Sophia was founded as a cathedral. Later the Ottomans made it a mosque. In 1934 it became a museum.

It is a Unesco World Heritage site. Unesco earlier urged Turkey not to change its status without discussion.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the change.

Islamists in Turkey have long called for it to be converted to a mosque, but secular opposition members have opposed the move. The proposal has prompted criticism, from religious and political leaders worldwide.

The head of the Eastern Orthodox Church has condemned the proposal, as has Greece – home to many millions of Orthodox followers.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Experts say China-Pakistan cooperation in agriculture sector entails huge potential for growth of the sector

DNA ISLAMABAD, JUL 10 – The agricultural cooperation between China and Pakistan have a hugeRead More

0

Hagia Sophia: Iconic Istanbul museum ‘could return to mosque’

DNA INSTANBUL: A Turkish court has annulled the museum status of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul,Read More

  • Ivory Coast ‘may consider third term for president’

  • Bolivia’s President Anez has tested positive for coronavirus

  • Nigeria reverses decision to reopen schools

  • US infections top three million as Trump pushes schools reopening

  • Pakistani tea enterprises participate in China International Tea Expo

  • Ladakh standoff exposes spinelessness of Indian army: AJK President

  • The COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan is under control

  • Pak, Spain officials discuss various issues

    • Comments are Closed