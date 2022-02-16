Pakistani worker fell from high building in Greece
Gujrat. /DNA/ – An overseas Pakistani of district Gujrat was killed in an accident in Greece. It is reported that one Musa Baig son of YounasBaig resident of Hazara Mughal village was working on the rooftop of a high building. He reportedly slipped from the edge of the roof and fell down on the ground. He succumbed to injuries before any first aid.
