Pakistan welcomes OIC stand

SAIF BUTT

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned and rejected the Indian Government’s sinister design to further deprive the people of Occupied Kashmir through new domicile law. In the televised opening statement of weekly news briefing today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the domicile law is aimed at changing the demographic structure of occupied Kashmir and undermining the exercise by the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination through free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with UNSC Resolutions.

She said Pakistan welcomes the OIC statement issued yesterday, expressing deep concerns over India`s unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and subsequent measures to alter demographics of IOJ&K.

She said the timing of this illegal Indian action in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic is particularly reprehensible and reflects the opportunistic and morally bankrupt mindset of RSS-BJP combine.

The Spokesperson said voices from around the world continue to condemn the inhuman oppression of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and discrimination against minority communities in India.