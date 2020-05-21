Rescue 1122 issues Eid Emergency Plan. 

By DNA

ATTOCK: Rescue 1122 has issued its Eid emergency plan to deal with any emergent situation during Eid holiday.

The special meeting led by District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Mian Muhammad Ashfaq held at Rescue 1122 station here in Attock on Thursday.

In this connection, leaves of District Rescue staff have also been cancelled, with the directive to remain available round the clock for emergency call.

Rescue safety officer Qasim Khan briefed the meeting about the Eidul Fitr emergency plan.

On this occasion, control room in-charge Samuel James, Safety Officer Qasim Khan, Media coordinator Aamir Nawaz and others were also present.

A Spokesman of Rescue 1122 said that Rescue staff along with ambulances would remain present at major Eid congregations to cope with any Emergency.

He said temporary Rescue posts had also been set up across the district.

According to this, rescuers, rescue muhafiz, along with ambulances will perform duties at big Eid congregations across the district to provide relief to masses in case of any emergency like situation.

The rescue posts consisting on rescuers have also been set up, which will remain alert to avert from any untoward incident.

The special teams were also constituted for “Chaand Raat” to ensure safety of masses by providing quick response. DNA