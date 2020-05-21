Govt makes Sugar inquiry commission’s report public

ISLAMABAD (DNA News) – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Ministry and chief of the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) Shahzad Akbar on Thursday said that today is a historic day for the country as no other government had to courage to form such a commission.

Addressing a press conference highlighting contents of Sugar Inquiry Commission report, he said that neither have investigations been conducted over such matters in the past, nor has any government had the courage to make the investigations public.

The special assistant said that the report will be available online shortly for anyone to read following the prime minister s orders.

Shahzad Akbar went on to say that the sugar inquiry commission was set up because there has been a cycle of sugar price increases from December 2018 to August 2019, where prices were hiked up to 33%, which, in rupee terms, translates to Rs17 per kilogramme.