Pakistan wants a stable Afghanistan: FO

ISLAMABAD/DNA

Pakistan has consistently underlined the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, which we deem indispensable for peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement signed in February 2020 is a significant step forward, creating a historic opportunity for the move towards intra-Afghan negotiations.

A spokesman of the Foreign Office said on Sunday that “We believe that the pursuit of sustained reduction in violence by all concerned parties is pivotal in advancing the cause of peace in Afghanistan. The unprecedented challenges posed by Covid-19 and the advent of the holy month of Ramzan further underscore the imperative of creating a conducive environment”.

Pakistan also wishes to underline the importance of political reconciliation among all Afghan parties and stakeholders. An inclusive political dispensation would indeed help fortify the efforts that the Afghan nation needs at this critical time to effectively confront the challenges it faces.

For its part, Pakistan will continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and its neighb