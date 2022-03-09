Pakistan values China’s role in global, regional affairs: COAS

RAWALPINDI, MAR 9 /DNA/ – Pang Chunxue, Chinese Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed in detail. COAS said that Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship. He reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability. The visiting dignitary thanked COAS for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability. She also expressed satisfaction over progress on CPEC and ensured to play her role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.