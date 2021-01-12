Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan to hold 2nd trilateral meeting tomorrow

| January 12, 2021
ISLAMABAD, JAN 12 (DNA) – The Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold the 2nd Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan Trilateral Meeting on 13 January in Islamabad.

The 1st round of Trilateral Meeting was held in Baku in November 2017.

The three sides will exchange views on global and regional issues, including new and emerging threats to regional peace and security, address challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, environment and Climate Change and to achieve economic development targets.

The three Foreign Ministers would also explore possibilities of deepening trilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education and cultural cooperation.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey enjoy close fraternal relations based on common faith, values, culture and history; deeply embedded in mutual trust and understanding.=DNA

