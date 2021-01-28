Pakistan to send plane to China  

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Thursday that the government would soon send a plane to China to get the first coronavirus vaccine contingent.

The development came after a meeting was held at the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) with Dr Sultan in the chair. The provinces shared their plans regarding the vaccine.

“We are ready for this important step and are united for this mission,” the special assistant vowed, adding that the government has “come a long way through cooperation.”