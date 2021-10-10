Pakistan Reports Fewer Than 1,000 Covid Cases

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan recorded fewer than 1,000 cases of the Covid-19 pandemic over the previous 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The nerve centre of the country’s virus response said 19 more people succumbed to the viral disease during this period, lifting the death toll to 28,106.

A total of 40,584 samples were tested, out of which 767 turned out to be positive for the virus, taking the nationwide tally of confirmed cases to 1,257,955. The infection rate was recorded at 1.88 per cent.

There are a total 2,549 critical patients in hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced fresh curbs for unvaccinated people in various sectors in the country from October 01.

According to a message shared from the official Twitter handle of the NCOC, the body overseeing the country’s response to COVID-19 asked citizens to get vaccinated to avoid inconvenience from October 01.