Pakistan reports 12 more coronavirus deaths, 666 new cases
ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (DNA): Pakistan on Sunday has reported 12 more
coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall
death toll from the disease to 6,570.
As per the latest data released by the National Command and Operation
Centre (NCOC), as many as 28,893 samples were tested during this period,
out of which 666 detected positive.
The overall number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached
318,932 with the addition of 666 new cases. There are 8,904 active
Covid-19 cases as 303,458 coronavirus patients have recovered in the
country whereas 483 patients are in critical condition.
More than 3.8 million tests have been conducted in the country so far.
Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases
followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.
Till now 140,131 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 100,687
in Punjab, 38,329 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,296 in Islamabad, 15,520 in
Balochistan, 3,045 in Azad Kashmir and 3,924 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Furthermore, 2,549 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in
Sindh, 2,257 in Punjab, 1,263 in KP, 146 in Balochistan, 188 in
Islamabad, 89 in GB and 78 in Azad Kashmir. DNA
