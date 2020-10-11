Pakistan reports 12 more coronavirus deaths, 666 new cases

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (DNA): Pakistan on Sunday has reported 12 more

coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall

death toll from the disease to 6,570.

As per the latest data released by the National Command and Operation

Centre (NCOC), as many as 28,893 samples were tested during this period,

out of which 666 detected positive.

The overall number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached

318,932 with the addition of 666 new cases. There are 8,904 active

Covid-19 cases as 303,458 coronavirus patients have recovered in the

country whereas 483 patients are in critical condition.

More than 3.8 million tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases

followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 140,131 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 100,687

in Punjab, 38,329 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,296 in Islamabad, 15,520 in

Balochistan, 3,045 in Azad Kashmir and 3,924 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 2,549 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in

Sindh, 2,257 in Punjab, 1,263 in KP, 146 in Balochistan, 188 in

Islamabad, 89 in GB and 78 in Azad Kashmir. DNA

========