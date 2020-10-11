Govt to turn code on inter-sect harmony into law: Qibla Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (DNA): Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla

Ayaz has said that federal ministries of law and religious affairs have

initiated work to make the code of conduct for inter-sect harmony into a

law.

The code of conduct was issued at the recently held Paigham-i-Pakistan

conference, which was organised by the Council of Islamic Ideology

(CII).

Religious leaders belonging to all mainstream schools of religious

thought had endorsed a 20-point ‘code of conduct’ in the conference to

promote inter-sect harmony and end sectarian discord in the country.

Chairman CII said that the 20-point code of conduct forbids armed

struggle against the state, prohibits suicide attacks and declaring

someone infidel. Any person or group could not issue a verdict of

infidelity against any group or individual.

According to the code all forms of coercion, armed action against the

state, violence and anarchy in the name of enforcing Islam should be

considered rebellion.

“The proposed law will enhance sentences and some of the offences will

become non-bailable”, Dr. Qibla Ayaz said. A criteria has been proposed

for enforcement of this law, which will help to avoid its misuse, he

said.

“I had said earlier that this Muharram will not be a usual month of

Muharram, a conspiracy has been hatched to trigger sectarian violence,”

Qibla Ayaz said. A plot has been made to sabotage the CPEC and a

peaceful environment in the country, he added.

CII chairman said that recommendations have been sent to curb the

incidents of sexual violence and crimes. “The CII has proposed reforms

in curriculum and recommended launching a public awareness campaign”.

CII has also recommended formation of special courts to deal the cases

of sexual violence, he said. DNA

