Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan rejects unwarranted, irresponsible remarks by India regarding Gilgit Baltistan

| September 29, 2020
0

DNA

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 29 – Pakistan categorically rejects unwarranted and irresponsible remarks made by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding elections in Gilgit Balistan.

 

India has no locus standi on the issue — legal, moral or historical. The regurgitation of false and fabricated claims by India can neither change the facts nor divert attention from India’s illegal actions and perpetration of the worst human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

For over 72 years, India has been in illegal and inhuman occupation of IIOJK. However, despite the incessant brutalization of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupation forces, the indigenous Kashmiri resistance movement has only become stronger.

 

Pakistan calls upon India to immediately end its illegal and forcible occupation of parts of Jammu & Kashmir and comply with its international obligations by allowing the Kashmiris to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations as enshrined in the relevant UNSC Resolutions.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Azerbaijan President briefs UN chief about Armenia attack

BAKU, (DNA) – On the initiative of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, a meeting throughRead More

Capture 5

Opposition’s first anti-government rally in Quetta on October 11

ISLAMABAD, SEP 29 (DNA) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – a multiparty alliance of theRead More

  • PM Imran urges G20 states to grant debt relief to developing countries

  • Four PIA planes hit by birds at different airports in Pakistan

  • Pakistan rejects unwarranted, irresponsible remarks by India regarding Gilgit Baltistan

  • Concerted efforts must for women economic empowerment: Romina Khurshid

  • Cabinet internal rifts continue unabated

  • Envoys of various countries present credentials to President Arif Alvi

  • Oracle enables customers to build business resilience

  • Naval chief visits air headquarters

    • Comments are Closed