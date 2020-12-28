Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan records 55 deaths, 1,974 COVID-19 infections

| December 28, 2020
ISLAMABAD : The statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 55 more lives, whereas, 1,974 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 55 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 9,929. 1,760 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,263 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 39,488 and the positivity rate of COVID-19 infections stands at 6.12 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 473,309.

A total of 32,205 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 423,892 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 6,589,317 samples have been tested thus far.

