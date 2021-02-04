Pakistan records 31 COVID-19 deaths, 1508 new cases in a day

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has recorded 31 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 11,833.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 31 more lives and 1,508 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,772 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,971 patients are still in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 32,889.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 550,540.

A total of 44,173 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 505,818 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,085,427 samples have been tested thus far.