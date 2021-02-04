Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan records 31 COVID-19 deaths, 1508 new cases in a day

| February 4, 2021
corona2

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has recorded 31 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 11,833.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 31 more lives and 1,508 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,772 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,971 patients are still in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 32,889.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 550,540.

A total of 44,173 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 505,818 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,085,427 samples have been tested thus far.

HEALTH No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

unnamed

Sinopharm’s Coronavirus vaccine safe and dependable: SAPM on Health

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 4 : The efficacy of Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine is between 79-86 per cent.Read More

corona2

Pakistan records 31 COVID-19 deaths, 1508 new cases in a day

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has recorded 31 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging theRead More

  • PRCS holds donation camp to address serious shortage of blood amid Covid

  • NCOC initiates national immunisation drive among all federating units 

  • 56 coronavirus deaths, 1384 new cases recorded within 24 hours

  • Pakistan records 63 deaths within 24 hours, 1220 new cases

  • Indonesia likely to get millions of COVID-19 doses

  • Coronavirus claims 26 more lives, infects 1,615 people in past 24 hours

  • Coronavirus kills 34 more as another 1,599 test positive in Pakistan

  • Plane flies to China tomorrow to get vaccine

    • Comments are Closed