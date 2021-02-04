Last outing for Quinton de Kock as South Africa’s Test captain

Rawalpindi : Quinton de Kock will no longer be South Africa’s Test captain once the ongoing second Test against Pakistan concludes.

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher on Wednesday in a virtual press conference said that the 28-year-old will be released from the burden of Test captaincy after this series.

De Kock was appointed on a temporary basis in October last year until a permanent candidate could be found.

“When we get back we’ve got a bit of time before our next Test series so we can sit down and make a good, solid call on who can take over from him and release him from that burden,” Boucher said

“We will try and get the best out of him. It’s been tough on Quinny. If you’re not scoring runs it gets highlighted, especially if you’re a captain,” Boucher added.

“We’re not that harsh on Quinny in this environment. We know that he’s a quality player and there’s a good innings around the corner for him. He has been given the extra burden of being captain and that can be tough and something he’s not used to,” he maintained.

De Kock, who leads South Africa in all three formats, won the home Test series against Sri Lanka 2-0 while lost the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi.