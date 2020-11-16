Pakistan provides best attractions to Chinese tourists: Masood Akhtar

BEIJING, November 16 (DNA): After COVID-19, Pakistan will engage more with the travel agencies so that more Chinese people can travel to Pakistan, said Mahmood Akhtar, deputy consul general of Pakistan in Chengdu, China.

In an interview to Gwadar Pro in Chengdu, he said, ” Our prime minister and our government are focusing on tourism. The facilities have already been improved and will be improved further in the northern areas and across Pakistan.

Last year, we have found that 20% to 30% of visas issued from our area alone are tourism visas. And people visiting Pakistan had great tourism experience.”

Masood Akhtar added, ‘ Western paradise in Chinese literature is in Pakistan, what more potential does Pak-China tourism has.

Pakistan is situated at the confluence of many civilizations, and it’s a repository of history over thousands of years.

He further said, “religious tourism, adventure tourism and historical tourism in Pakistan are all potential areas that travel agencies can explore.

In China, Buddhism came from Pakistan, the area is known as Taxila and Pushklawati valley. Chinese monk Xuanzang traveled there for Buddist scripture around 1500 years ago.

His one dress is still in one monastery in Chengdu. The area of Pakistan at that time was called Xitian, which means Western Paradise.”

The story of Xuanzang going on a pilgrimage to Xitian for Buddhist scriptures is the origin of Journey to the West, one of China’s four classic novels, which is popular among Chinese of all ages for periods, while Chinese people hardly know that Xitian is in Pakistan.”

“The second is adventure tourism.” According to Mahmood Akhtar, out of 15 highest mountains around the world, seven mountains are in Pakistan, including the second-highest mountain.

Mahmood Akhtar also mentioned the uniqueness of Pakistan’s food. “In Pakistan, we have a special combination of food that came from the Middle East, South Asia and Central Asia, including Chinese influence. “