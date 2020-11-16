Punjab cabinet likely to lift ban on coal mining

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will chair the 37th session of the provincial cabinet today to discuss 34-point agenda which also includes lifting the ban on coal mining.

A draft bill for initiating registration of institutions for homeless children will be presented before the Punjab cabinet members for its approval. The cabinet is expected to approve the establishment of 1122 officers in Khairpur tehsil and Bahawalpur district.

It is also likely that the cabinet will approve the appointment of the registrar of the University of Jhang; renaming Haji Camp road on the name of Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan; amendments in Overseas Act 2014, Punjab Local Government Rules 2020, Code of Criminal Procedures; as well as appointments of chief executive officers (CEOs) of Punjab Board of Investment and Cooperative Bank.

The matters related to investment on land for Ravi Urban Development Authority, whereas, a summary will be presented in the meeting to fix the price of 40-kilogram wheat up to Rs1,650 will also be discussed in the forthcoming meeting.

The observance of Shan-e-Mustafa Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) was also included in the cabinet meeting’s agenda. The chief minister and ministers will take part in a walk ahead of the observation of Shan-e-Mustafa PBUH Week.

Moreover, a resolution will also be approved in the cabinet session in this connection.