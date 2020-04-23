Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan presented cultural revival strategy at UNESCO virtual Meeting

| April 23, 2020
PARIS, APR 24 (DNA) –  The Federal Minister for Education and Special Initiative Mr. Shafqat Mahmood outlined Pakistan’s strategy to mitigate the impact of the COVID19 crisis on the cultural sector of Pakistan at a virtual meeting organized by the UNESCO Headquarters Paris, yesterday.
The first virtual meeting of its kind held by UNESCO was attended by over 110 Cultural Ministers from around the world to discuss and mitigate impact of COVID 19 crisis on cultural sector.
Mr. Shafqat Mahmood in his country statement briefed the meeting on priority areas of Pakistan’s response strategy to protect and preserve cultural heritage  and outlined steps taken by Pakistan to mitigate impact of COVID 19 on tangible and intangible cultural heritage, creative industries, SMEs, museums, performing arts, cultural tourism and artistic education.
He proposed launch of national, regional and international level strategies under the auspices of UNESCO to measure the impact of the COVID 19 on culture sectors specially in vulnerable and developing countries and stressed the need for allocation of enhanced budget support for the artists and cultural professionals; and for revival  of cultural ecosystem badly affected due to COVID 19 lockdown.
The Minister said that Pakistan had adopted smart lockdown strategy to gradually open certain carefully selected businesses and industry while enforcing strict and comprehensive Safety Protocols to protect workers and their business clients which will certainly help in revival of the badly suffered cultural sector due to COVID 19.=DNA
0

