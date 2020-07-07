Pakistan offers condolences to Turkey

ISLAMABAD (DNA)- The government and people of Pakistan would like to convey their heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Turkey on the loss of lives and injuries to many as a result of explosion at the fireworks factory in the Sakarya province.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan expressed these condolences on Tuesday.

The Ministry spokesperson said, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragedy and their families. We also pray for the quickest recovery of the injured.

As always we share the pain of our Turkish brothers and sisters and stand by them in this hour of grief.