2,691 coronavirus cases, 77 deaths reported in country in past 24 hours
ISLAMABAD: The country reported 2,691 coronavirus cases and 77 deaths over the past 24 hours, pushing the national tally of infections to 234,508 and casualties to 4,839.
2,691 new cases were detected when 24,577 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.
94,713 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 134,957 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far. A total of 4,975 patients are under treatment at 732 hospitals across the country, 439 of which are on ventilators.
Global coronavirus cases
The number of coronavirus cases across the world has surpassed over 11.7 million while the pandemic has so far claimed more than 540,000 lives.
The United States tops both in number of cases and deaths with over three million cases and more than 132,000 deaths followed by Brazil with over 1.6 million cases and more than 65,000 deaths.
Over 6.5 million patients have so far recovered from the disease across the world.
