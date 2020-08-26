Pakistan Navy ready to effectively respond any aggressive move of enemy: Naval Chief

DNA

Islamabad, 26 Aug 20 : Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. The Field Commanders participated in the conference through Video Tele-conference from respective Field Headquarters.

Matters related to geo strategic environment, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed. Comprehensive briefings on diverse developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff. While reviewing the continued deteriorated security situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIoJ&K), the forum reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris.

The Naval Chief expressed confidence over combat readiness and significant contributions of the Navy in maritime domain.

He emphasized over strengthening maritime security and to effectively respond to any aggression against Pakistan. The Naval Chief lauded the initiatives undertaken towards capability development through acquisition of emerging technologies. He also appreciated the Field Commanders for the on-going relief operation undertaken in support of aggrieved populace in flood- ridden areas of Sindh.

Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which Chief of the Naval Staff along with all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.