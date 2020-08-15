Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan Navy celebrates independence day with local populace

| August 15, 2020
0

DNA

KARACHI, AUG 15 – Search, rescue and relief operation by Pakistan Navy is continued in collaboration with civil administration in Dadu, Sindh. While, carrying out relief operation Pakistan Navy personnel also celebrated Independence Day with local populace of the flood ridden areas.

 

 

Pakistan Navy established rescue and relief camp at Radhani Mori (UC Chinni) near Johi Town to help flood affected local inhabitants. Medical camps have also been established to provide treatment and medical assistance to hundreds of displaced patients with free medicines.

 

Pakistan Navy personnel in collaboration with local administration distributed cooked meal and ration bags among hundreds of evacuated people. National flags, shirts and caps were also distributed amongst children of the area for celebration of Independence Day.

 

The rescue and relief operation by Pakistan Navy is being continued to extend assistance & ration distribution to various rain/ flood affected areas.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

0

Pakistan Navy celebrates independence day with local populace

DNA KARACHI, AUG 15 – Search, rescue and relief operation by Pakistan Navy is continuedRead More

0

Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA

KARACHI, AUG 15 – A Chinese national stabbed another in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority onRead More

  • Pakistan Railways decides to restore five more train

  • FM honoured 86 Overseas Pakistanis for contributing to combating Covid-19 Pandemic

  • Schools only allowed to open for administrative work: KP

  • Asim Saleem Bajwa announces CPEC internship programme

  • ICCI and NUST discuss to promote academia-industry linkages

  • Environment agency must approve all Islamabad projects, rules court

  • AnoushayAbbasi set to play a pivotal role in ‘PremGali’

  • Govt’s new Blue Economy policy will revitalize Pak’s shipping sector: PM

    • Comments are Closed