Pakistan cup gets Australia fast bowler boost
LAHORE, Dec 26 (DNA): Australia’s 24-year-old Aaron Summers is all set
to become the first foreign player to feature in the revamped Pakistan’s
domestic cricket by signing up for Southern Punjab for the Pakistan Cup
One-Day Tournament, which begins in Karachi from 8 January.
The PCB’s domestic competition rules allow one foreign player per side
as long as the foreign player submits a Non-Objective Certificate from
his home board.
The Tasmanian will arrive in Lahore on 28 December and after a week-long
training camp under Azhar Mahmood at the National High Performance
Centre, will join Southern Punjab in Karachi on 5 January. Apart from
Summers, Azhar, who has also been looped in for a short-term contract by
Southern Punjab, will also work on Taimoor Bhatti, a 22-year-old rookie
fast bowler from Rahim Yar Khan, who is yet to get a domestic exposure.
Summers, featured for Karachi Kings in the HBL Pakistan Super League
2019 and has also played for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.
On his debut match for the Hurricanes in December 2017, he had outpaced
Jofra Archer and Tymal Mills to earn the reputation of one of the
fastest bowlers on the Australian circuit.
Aaron Summers: “I am delighted to have been offered a contract by the
Southern Punjab Cricket Association, which has proved to be one of the
front-running and formidable sides in Pakistan’s domestic cricket.
“Pakistan is a breeding ground for the fast bowlers and while I look
forward to developing as a quality fast bowler, I am equally keen to
help my side performance strongly in the Pakistan Cup, which will be
played on double-league format that will test my fitness, form and
consistency against some of quality batsmen to the limits.
“I have been following the ongoing season on social media and the
quality of cricket on display has convinced me that Pakistan is the
place where I can hone my skills and improve as a cricketer. My goal
remains to be a top professional and I think Pakistan can help me
achieve that target.”
Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan: “The news of Aaron Summers
featuring in the Pakistan Cup is a validation of the standard and
competitive quality of our domestic events.
“We are aspiring to make our domestic structure robust, tough and
challenging that can not only benefit our cricketers but also attract
foreign cricketers – just like our cricketers who are regularly
featuring in Australia and England’s domestic circuit.
“I am hopeful Aaron’s participation will also attract other foreign
cricketers. It will also help our local players interact and integrate
with players from other environments and enhance their understating of
different cultures.” DNA

