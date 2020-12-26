Pakistan cup gets Australia fast bowler boost

LAHORE, Dec 26 (DNA): Australia’s 24-year-old Aaron Summers is all set

to become the first foreign player to feature in the revamped Pakistan’s

domestic cricket by signing up for Southern Punjab for the Pakistan Cup

One-Day Tournament, which begins in Karachi from 8 January.

The PCB’s domestic competition rules allow one foreign player per side

as long as the foreign player submits a Non-Objective Certificate from

his home board.

The Tasmanian will arrive in Lahore on 28 December and after a week-long

training camp under Azhar Mahmood at the National High Performance

Centre, will join Southern Punjab in Karachi on 5 January. Apart from

Summers, Azhar, who has also been looped in for a short-term contract by

Southern Punjab, will also work on Taimoor Bhatti, a 22-year-old rookie

fast bowler from Rahim Yar Khan, who is yet to get a domestic exposure.

Summers, featured for Karachi Kings in the HBL Pakistan Super League

2019 and has also played for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

On his debut match for the Hurricanes in December 2017, he had outpaced

Jofra Archer and Tymal Mills to earn the reputation of one of the

fastest bowlers on the Australian circuit.

Aaron Summers: “I am delighted to have been offered a contract by the

Southern Punjab Cricket Association, which has proved to be one of the

front-running and formidable sides in Pakistan’s domestic cricket.

“Pakistan is a breeding ground for the fast bowlers and while I look

forward to developing as a quality fast bowler, I am equally keen to

help my side performance strongly in the Pakistan Cup, which will be

played on double-league format that will test my fitness, form and

consistency against some of quality batsmen to the limits.

“I have been following the ongoing season on social media and the

quality of cricket on display has convinced me that Pakistan is the

place where I can hone my skills and improve as a cricketer. My goal

remains to be a top professional and I think Pakistan can help me

achieve that target.”

Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan: “The news of Aaron Summers

featuring in the Pakistan Cup is a validation of the standard and

competitive quality of our domestic events.

“We are aspiring to make our domestic structure robust, tough and

challenging that can not only benefit our cricketers but also attract

foreign cricketers – just like our cricketers who are regularly

featuring in Australia and England’s domestic circuit.

“I am hopeful Aaron’s participation will also attract other foreign

cricketers. It will also help our local players interact and integrate

with players from other environments and enhance their understating of

different cultures.” DNA

