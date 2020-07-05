Pakistan committed to SAARC’s objectives: PM Khan

LAHORE, July 05 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said Pakistan

attaches great importance to South Asian Association for Regional

Cooperation and remained committed to its principles and objectives of

its Charter.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated veteran trade

leader Iftikhar Ali Malik assuming the office of President of SAARC

Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the span of two years and termed

his appointment brought laurel for the country.

He expressed the hope that Iftikhar Ali Malik is a seasoned veteran

trade leader and would utilize his best abilities to bring closer the

SAARC member states besides promoting regional trade.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan had always strived to make the regional

body a vibrant vehicle for mutual cooperation based on the principle of

sovereign equality.

Imran Khan said that SAARC had immense potential for strengthening the

economies of the member countries and to promote collaboration in

various areas of mutual significance.

“The organisation needs to work towards achieving economic, cultural and

social growth of the region,” he said, calling for increased level of

connectivity among the SAARC member states for a prosperous region.

Iftikhar Malik thanked Prime Minister for his congratulation and

conveyed his message to Imran Khan that he would do his best to promote

regional trade and Pakistan had advanced its belief that a secure and

peaceful environment in South Asia was crucial for the advancement of

region’s development and prosperity.

He assured that he would play a positive role in further strengthening

regional cooperation.

He said holding position of President of SAARC CCI meant renewing

impetus amongst the member states and therefore was significant.

Iftikhar Malik said Pakistan had all resources to become an economic

giant but only need is to set directions with zeal, courage and

sincerity. He said Pakistan’s huge mineral resources could help get rid

of the economic ills.

Reiterating his earlier stance, he said Imran will utilize his best

leadership flair and available resources for the promotion of trade and

industry in South Asian region. DNA

