192 martyred, 1326 injured by Indian troops during 11-month siege
ISLAMABAD, July 05 (DNA): Unrelenting military siege and crippling
lockdown imposed by the fascist Modi government of India on August 5 in
Held Kashmir, last year, have completed 11 months Sunday.
A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service,
today, said, the life of Kashmiris has been made a miserable by the
Indian authorities since New Delhi illegally abrogated Article 370 of
its constitution on August 5, 2019, to revoke the special status of
Jammu and Kashmir.
The move, it added, was aimed at snatching away the identity of the
Kashmiris through changing the Muslim-majority status of the occupied
territory into a minority.
The report revealed that Indian troops had martyred 192 Kashmiris
including 4 women during the period. It said that at least 1326 people
were critically injured due to the use of brute force including firing
of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian military, paramilitary
and police personnel on peaceful demonstrators and mourners in the
territory.
The report said that these killings rendered 9 women widowed and 22
children orphaned. “The troops damaged over 935 houses and structures
and molested or disgraced 77 women during cordon and search operations
across the occupied territory in the period.
In violation of the international guidelines, the continued ban on
high-speed internet has deprived Kashmiris of useful local and world
information regarding education, business, and coronavirus, the report
said. India had suspended the internet 4G services in occupied Kashmir
on August 05, 2019.
The report said, Indian troops are committing grave human rights
violations in the occupied territory to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing
struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.
Indian military siege has created a sense of fear and terror among the
inhabitants of the territory, it said.
The report said that the crippling military siege coupled with
coronavirus lockdown had multiplied the sufferings of the Kashmiris as
Indian troops had intensified their brutalities. The double lockdown has
destroyed the economy of occupied Kashmir to the tune of billions of
rupees.
The report pointed out that India is carrying out genocide of the
Kashmiri youth particularly, after August 05, last year, and destruction
of houses and harassment of residents is the new norm in occupied
Kashmir. “Modi regime is engaged in changing the Muslim majority status
of occupied Kashmir. For this purpose, it has granted domicile
certificates to over 400,000 Indians,” it added.
The report deplored that press freedom is under a constant threat in
occupied Kashmir where journalists are detained and harassed. It said
that in modern age, internet had become an inseparable part of life but
the Kashmiris had been living without this basic facility that too
during the coronavirus pandemic when it was needed the most to get
health guidelines. “Cruel military lockdown has pushed occupied Kashmir
into the stone age. Communications blockade has made the Kashmiris’
lives miserable,” it added.
The report, however, maintained that the worst siege of the last 11
months had failed to subdue the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people
and they are determined to keep fighting for their rights, including the
right to self-determination. It said that New Delhi must realize the
fact that it would not be able to silence the Kashmiris and must listen
to voices seeking lifting of siege in occupied Kashmir.
The report urged the world community to take cognizance of India’s
brutal actions in the occupied territory and force it to resolve the
Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations and the
relevant UN resolutions. DNA
