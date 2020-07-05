192 martyred, 1326 injured by Indian troops during 11-month siege

ISLAMABAD, July 05 (DNA): Unrelenting military siege and crippling

lockdown imposed by the fascist Modi government of India on August 5 in

Held Kashmir, last year, have completed 11 months Sunday.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service,

today, said, the life of Kashmiris has been made a miserable by the

Indian authorities since New Delhi illegally abrogated Article 370 of

its constitution on August 5, 2019, to revoke the special status of

Jammu and Kashmir.

The move, it added, was aimed at snatching away the identity of the

Kashmiris through changing the Muslim-majority status of the occupied

territory into a minority.

The report revealed that Indian troops had martyred 192 Kashmiris

including 4 women during the period. It said that at least 1326 people

were critically injured due to the use of brute force including firing

of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian military, paramilitary

and police personnel on peaceful demonstrators and mourners in the

territory.

The report said that these killings rendered 9 women widowed and 22

children orphaned. “The troops damaged over 935 houses and structures

and molested or disgraced 77 women during cordon and search operations

across the occupied territory in the period.

In violation of the international guidelines, the continued ban on

high-speed internet has deprived Kashmiris of useful local and world

information regarding education, business, and coronavirus, the report

said. India had suspended the internet 4G services in occupied Kashmir

on August 05, 2019.

The report said, Indian troops are committing grave human rights

violations in the occupied territory to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing

struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

Indian military siege has created a sense of fear and terror among the

inhabitants of the territory, it said.

The report said that the crippling military siege coupled with

coronavirus lockdown had multiplied the sufferings of the Kashmiris as

Indian troops had intensified their brutalities. The double lockdown has

destroyed the economy of occupied Kashmir to the tune of billions of

rupees.

The report pointed out that India is carrying out genocide of the

Kashmiri youth particularly, after August 05, last year, and destruction

of houses and harassment of residents is the new norm in occupied

Kashmir. “Modi regime is engaged in changing the Muslim majority status

of occupied Kashmir. For this purpose, it has granted domicile

certificates to over 400,000 Indians,” it added.

The report deplored that press freedom is under a constant threat in

occupied Kashmir where journalists are detained and harassed. It said

that in modern age, internet had become an inseparable part of life but

the Kashmiris had been living without this basic facility that too

during the coronavirus pandemic when it was needed the most to get

health guidelines. “Cruel military lockdown has pushed occupied Kashmir

into the stone age. Communications blockade has made the Kashmiris’

lives miserable,” it added.

The report, however, maintained that the worst siege of the last 11

months had failed to subdue the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people

and they are determined to keep fighting for their rights, including the

right to self-determination. It said that New Delhi must realize the

fact that it would not be able to silence the Kashmiris and must listen

to voices seeking lifting of siege in occupied Kashmir.

The report urged the world community to take cognizance of India’s

brutal actions in the occupied territory and force it to resolve the

Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations and the

relevant UN resolutions. DNA

