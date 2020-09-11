Pakistan, China share a common vision for regional prosperity; Senate Chief

DNA

Islamabad, SEPT 11 – Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan and China have exponentially enhanced cooperation on a number of fronts and such cooperation is reflective of strong ties and linkages at both government and parliamentary levels.

He expressed these views at a reception hosted in honor of the outgoing Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing here at Islamabad on Friday.

He said that augmenting relations with China is the cornerstone of our foreign policy, and our friendship with China represents national consensus and the common desire of all Pakistani people.

“We support and commend President Xi Jinping’s visionary Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that aims at enhancing regional and international connectivity”, Chairman Senate remarked. He further added that this vision resonates with Pakistan’s own resolve and commitment to promote peace, development and prosperity through cooperation, inclusivity and mutual respect.

Chinese Ambassador presented 3rd volume of “The Governance of China” to the Chairman Senate. The book is a compilation of speeches of Chinese President Xi Jinpig.

Chairman Senate expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Yao Jing for this wonderful gesture of presenting the 3rd Volume of “The Governance of China” to the Senate of Pakistan. He also congratulated President Xi Jinping, for documenting another volume of his highly revered collection of speeches and writings on the subject.

Chairman Senate expressed his confidence that Pakistan and China will continue to explore numerous avenues of further cooperation.

He said that Pakistan and China have a shared vision of regional prosperity and cooperation between the two reflects trust and confidence. He underlined the need for more linkages at different levels for the benefit of the people of two sides. He also expressed his well wishes to the outgoing Ambassador.

Speaking on the occasion Chinese Ambassador said that Pakistan and China are peace loving counties. Both the countries also love their integrity and sovereignty.

We have stood together through thick and thin.

We work together for international justice and collective regional development and connectivity.

We are together on principal stance of Kashmir cause .

It is an emotional moment as Pakistan has not been part of my job but also my life.