Pakistan calls upon int’l community to hold India accountable for HR violations in IoK

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has called upon the international community to hold India accountable for its serious crimes against the Kashmiri people and human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

in his weekly briefing, on the eve of International Human Rights Day, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said this day is an occasion to reaffirm our resolve to respect and uphold human dignity and to promote the human rights agenda without any distinction or discrimination.

He said India must be called upon to accept a UN Commission of Inquiry for an independent and impartial investigation of the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and fully respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the Kashmiri people.

Chaudhri said India’s gross and systematic violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been comprehensively documented in the two Kashmir reports of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights as well as by the UN Special Procedure Mandate Holders, international civil society, and the media.

He said the world must focus on oppressed people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are being denied their inalienable right to self-determination for over seven decades and facing gruesome repression at the hands of Indian occupation forces acting with full impunity.

He said since 5 August last year these people are enduring the worst form of human rights violations and their suffering has increased manifolds during the global pandemic. In defiance of its obligations under the UN Charter, UNSC resolutions and international law, especially the 4th Geneva Convention, India is seeking to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory.