Pakistan Business Delegation in Minsk
MINSK: (DNA) -Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan received a seven members business delegation from Pakistan led by Mr Walid Mushtaq Honorary Consul of the Republic of Belarus in Punjab, today at the Embassy.
Mr. Nadeem Malik, Chairman of Master Group of Industries was also among the prominent businessmen. The delegation is currently visiting Belarus from 4-9 April 2021.
The Ambassador briefed the delegation on various aspects of Pakistan- Belarus relations and the two sides discussed the possibilities of expanding trade and investment relations between the two friendly countries.
