Envoys of Permanent Members of UNSC briefed on Indian State Sponsorship of Terrorism

| November 16, 2020
ISLAMABAD, NOV 16 – Envoys of the Permanent Members of the United Nations Security Council were briefed by the Foreign Secretary today on the Dossier on Indian State Sponsorship of Terrorism.

The Envoys were apprised of India’s involvement in planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan. The Dossiers containing irrefutable evidence of India’s state sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan were handed over to them.

Pakistan will continue to highlight to the international community India’s state sponsorship of terrorism and destabilizing activities against Pakistan.

