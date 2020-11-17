Pakistan records 33 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has reported fresh 2,050 cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 361,082.

The number of active cases has soared to 29,055. In the past 24 hours, 33 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,193.

A total of 29,378 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 324,834 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 4,979,939 samples have been tested thus far.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began, Sindh has reported 156,528 cases, Punjab 111,047, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 42,615, Balochistan 16,449, Islamabad 24,444, Gilgit Baltistan 4,461, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 5,538.

The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomed Moderna reporting that its experimental vaccine showed 94.5% efficacy but said that “many questions” remained and it was no time for complacency.

Only very limited amounts of any vaccine would be available in the first half of 2021 for people other than priority health workers, WHO officials had said.

It marked his return to the Geneva agency from quarantine after being exposed to coronavirus some 17 days ago. Tedros had said he had no symptoms and had seen no need for a test.