FWCCI for promoting young female entrepreneurs

FAISALABAD. Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) will be converted into a learning institute for the young female entrepreneurs enabling them to penetrate deep into the international markets, said Mrs. Tehmina Pasha, President FWCCI.

Addressing the Executive Committee members, she said that FWCCI has completed its initial three years during which it has succeeded in establishing basic infrastructure in addition to attracting a large number of young entrepreneurs who are now regularly visiting its office to seek guidance and resolve their immediate problems.

She said that a program is under consideration to start different training courses to equip young entrepreneurs with latest knowledge and business skills. “It will help them to start international businesses in addition to exploring local markets”, she said and added that some programs may be free of cost but some market driven training courses will be subsidized or charged to meet the expenses of trained and qualified faculty. She also pointed out that FWCCI is contemplating to short list the courses which are of fundamental importance for the female entrepreneurs. She further said that these training programs could also be launched in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and other renowned public and private training providers. Giving further details, she said that language courses of English and Chinese are also on the priority list of the FWCCI.

============