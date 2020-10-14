Pakistan army team wins Int’l Pace Sticking Competition in UK

LONDON: Pakistan army team won the International Military Drill Competition known as Pace Sticking Competition held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom on October 13, 2020.

While displaying the highest standards of drill, turnout and discipline, the team from the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) won the competition for the third consecutive time.

This year, nine teams took part in the competition.

In his message of felicitation on the occasion, the High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan commended Pakistan army team’s dedication and spirit to take on the challenge.

The High Commissioner said that the Pakistan Team once again demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and excellence maintained by our armed forces.

The Pace Sticking Competition is being held in the UK since 1928 with its history linked to the Royal Regiment of Artillery.