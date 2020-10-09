Pakistan Army supports Azerbaijan stand

Ambassador of Azerbaijan meets Gen. Nadeem Raza; briefs him about latest situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Chairman JCSC Gen. Nadeem Raza has reaffirmed the brotherly relationship between both the countries built on strong foundations. CJCSC also said that Pakistan Armed Forces fully support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He made these remarks during his meeting with Ali Alizada, Ambassador of Azerbaijan who called on him at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi. Matters of bilateral interest and regional security were discussed during the meeting.

It may be mentioned here that Ambassador of Azerbaijan along with his military attaché and DHM held a news conference on Thursday. He briefed the Pakistani media about Armenian aggression and losses to civilian people.

The ambassador had also informed the gathering that his country wanted to settle the issue peacefully but Armenia on Sept 27 launched aggression against Azerbaijan, therefore Azerbaijan had no option but to respond.

The ambassador had also thanked Pakistan and Turkey for their whole-hearted support.