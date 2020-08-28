Pakistan Army continues relief activities in rain-hit Karachi

KARACHI. AUG 28 (DNA) – In view of the emergency situation after record-breaking monsoon rains in Karachi, the Pakistan Army is carrying out relief activities throughout the city.

It has set up 32 medical camps at various points along with the civil administration. According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), besides 56 relief camps for the affected people, three Army mobile hospitals have been set up in Surjani Town, Qayyumabad and Saadi Town.

Drainage work has been done at 9 different places in Karachi and Army troops are evacuating the victims to safety. A 50-bed hospital has also been set up in Surjani Town to provide medical aid to those affected by the rains. Moreover, Pakistan Army relief operations are also underway in Hyderabad, Badin and Dadu.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is engaged in relief work in rain-affected areas in Karachi. According to the NDMA spokesperson, the Pakistan Army is carrying out drainage and rehabilitation operations in collaboration with the civil administration.

He said that food, drinking water and other necessities were being provided to the people affected by the rains while 56 welfare centers have been set up in this regard. The spokesman said that NDMA has handed over 3,000 tents to the Sindh government for the rehabilitation of rain-affected people. = DNA

