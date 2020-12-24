Pak will not recognize Israel, Ashrafi tells Palestine envoy

Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei thanked the Pakistani leadership for extending full support on the issue of Palestine. The ambassador especially thanked the military leadership spearheaded by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed for their whole-hearted support on the Palestine issue

Ansar Bhatti/DNA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Ashrafi has said Pakistan will not recognize Israel until just settlement of Palestine issue is found.

Talking to media persons at the Palestine embassy on Thursday Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan has a clear stance on Kashmir and Palestine issues that they should be resolved as per the aspirations of Kashmiris and Palestinians. Allama Tahir Ashrafi said India has been sponsoring terrorist organizations.

Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei received the guest and briefed him about the latest situation in Palestine.

Tahir Ashrafi urged the international community to take its notice. The Special Representative said the incidents of forced marriage of non-Muslims and other such developments will be examined and facts about them will be brought forth.

Earlier, Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei thanked the Pakistani leadership for extending full support on the issue of Palestine. The ambassador especially thanked the military leadership spearheaded by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed for their whole-hearted support on the Palestine issue.

Ambassador Rabei hoped that soon Palestine shall become an independent state and Al Quds shall be free from occupation. The ambassador hoped relations between Pakistan and Palestine will grow further even in the coming days.

The ambassador also thanked Maulana Tahir Ashrafi for championing the cause of Palestine and people of Palestine. ‘ Maulana Ashrafi is doing a great job in terms of highlighting the issue in a befitting manner’.