PM Imran, COAS Gen Bajwa discuss country’s security situation
ISLAMABAD : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM House.
During the meeting, matters pertaining to country’s security situation came under discussion.
Regional security situation was also discussed in the meeting.
Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was also present in the meeting.
