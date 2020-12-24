Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM Imran, COAS Gen Bajwa discuss country’s security situation

| December 24, 2020
579763_28812242

ISLAMABAD : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM House.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to country’s security situation came under discussion.

Regional security situation was also discussed in the meeting.

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was also present in the meeting.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

download

European leaders hail post-Brexit deal

European leaders hail post-Brexit deal   Brussels, Dec 24 (AFP/APP):Political leaders in Europe on ThursdayRead More

00

Qureshi talks to Egyptian FM

  A.M.Bhatti ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with theRead More

  • Gen Nadeem Raza meets Qatari Defence Minister

  • Station Commander visits RCCI

  • PM Imran, COAS Gen Bajwa discuss country’s security situation

  • Pak will not recognize Israel, Ashrafi tells Palestine envoy

  • Graduation ceremony of national security course

  • PRCS, Jazz support 400 COVID- hit families with food supplies

  • Monetary and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board Meeting

  • Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas thanks PM Imran Khan

    • Comments are Closed